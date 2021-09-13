Allegations fly as recall vote looms for California's Newsom
Published
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a blitz of TV ads and a last-minute rally, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom urged voters Sunday to turn...Full Article
Published
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a blitz of TV ads and a last-minute rally, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom urged voters Sunday to turn...Full Article
Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom urged voters Sunday to turn back a looming recall vote that could remove him from office. Leading..
Candidates final push ahead of Tuesday's recall election