China will reportedly break up Ant Group's Alipay and force creation of new loans app
Published
Beijing plans to break up Ant Group's Alipay and create a separate app for the fintech giant's loans business, the Financial Times...Full Article
Published
Beijing plans to break up Ant Group's Alipay and create a separate app for the fintech giant's loans business, the Financial Times...Full Article
Beijing wants to break up Alipay, the hugely popular payments app owned by Jack Ma's Ant Group, and create a separate app for..
News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication