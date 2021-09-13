Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities
Women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but classrooms will be gender-segregated...Full Article
The new Taliban government says Afghanistan's education system had changed since their last time in power. But women will only be..
Euronews' Anelise Borges reports from Kabul as the new Taliban government outlines sweeping education policies banning women and..