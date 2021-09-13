Mac Jones: Definitely wasn’t good enough, starting with me
Published
A lot of things went well for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in his first NFL start, but he wasn’t dwelling on positives after the game...Full Article
Published
A lot of things went well for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in his first NFL start, but he wasn’t dwelling on positives after the game...Full Article
Cam Newton is taking his release from the Patriots in stride, telling fans not to feel sorry for him on Instagram. WBZ-TV Sports..
Mac Jones took the bulk of the snaps on Thursday, and once again looked good at QB for the Patriots. WBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.