Czech Republic dances to someone else's tune to bury its relations with Russia
The Czech Republic wants to aggravate its relations with Russia even further. The Czech authorities have detained a Russian citizen, Alexander Franchetti, on a warrant from Ukraine. Russia is limited in its capabilities to help the man. Crimean Spring participant detained in Prague Alexander Franchetti, a Russian citizen, was detained on Sunday, September 12, at Prague airport on a warrant issued by Ukraine. "Based on the international arrest warrant issued by Ukraine, a citizen of the Russian Federation was detained at the airport," a spokesman for the Czech police said.