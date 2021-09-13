Czech Republic dances to someone else's tune to bury its relations with Russia

The Czech Republic wants to aggravate its relations with Russia even further. The Czech authorities have detained a Russian citizen, Alexander Franchetti, on a warrant from Ukraine. Russia is limited in its capabilities to help the man. Crimean Spring participant detained in Prague Alexander Franchetti, a Russian citizen, was detained on Sunday, September 12, at Prague airport on a warrant issued by Ukraine. "Based on the international arrest warrant issued by Ukraine, a citizen of the Russian Federation was detained at the airport,” a spokesman for the Czech police said.