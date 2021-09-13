Apple Security Update Closes Spyware Flaw in iPhones, Macs and iWatches
Researchers at Citizen Lab found that NSO Group, an Israeli spyware company, had infected Apple products without so much as a click.Full Article
Apple has fixed a flaw that allowed hackers access to device cameras, microphones and messages without users knowing — or even..
Apple said the issue affects all iPhones, iPads and Macs and issued the security update in response to a "maliciously crafted" PDF..