Meat accounts for nearly 60% of all greenhouse gases from food production, study finds
Published
Production of meat worldwide emits 28 times as much as growing plants, and most crops are raised to feed animals bound for slaughterFull Article
Published
Production of meat worldwide emits 28 times as much as growing plants, and most crops are raised to feed animals bound for slaughterFull Article
An overwhelming nine in 10 Americans are trying to engage in sustainable practices on a daily basis, according to new research.The..