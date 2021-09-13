Tropical Storm Nicholas could produce "life-threatening flooding" across Texas Gulf Coast
Published
The storm is threatening the region with "life-threatening" rainfall, with millions of residents under flash flood warnings.Full Article
Nicholas, which made landfall in Texas on Tuesday as a hurricane, weakened to a tropical depression Wednesday as it shifted over..
Nicholas has weakened to a tropical storm after making a Texas landfall as a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds. It still poses..