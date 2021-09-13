Ocasio-Cortez calls out Manchin for referring to her as 'young lady'
Published
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out fellow Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday after the West Virginia senator referred to her as...Full Article
Published
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out fellow Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday after the West Virginia senator referred to her as...Full Article
"I don't know the young lady that well," Manchin said of Ocasio-Cortez. "We have not had any conversations."