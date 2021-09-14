Texas on alert as Tropical Storm Nicholas upgraded to hurricane
Heavy rains could lead to streets and homes being flooded with Hurricane Nicholas expected to make landfall early TuesdayFull Article
Nicholas is stronger... riding up the Texas coast
Watch VideoTropical Storm Nicholas strengthened just off the Gulf Coast and could blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane Monday as it..