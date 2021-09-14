The conspiracy theory against conspiracy theorists

If people follow the media on a regular basis, they cannot help but learn about the plethora of conspiracy theories floating around in cyberspace. As defined by the Hoffman dictionary (me), conspiracy theories are inanities espoused without evidence, reason, logic, or foundation by people, often anonymously, who are usually devoid of any academic credentials, education, knowledge, or background to have the slightest clue what they’re talking about, and are obsequiously accepted by those who find reality too difficult a concept to grasp. Usually, their commonality is railing against the sinister machinations of some big repressive government, and the purveyors of such theories find them an easy way to sell products and/or enhance votes, ratings, and profits, and/or to garner attention that is otherwise richly undeserved.