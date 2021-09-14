Faroe Islands: Anger over killing of 1,400 dolphins in one day
Published
Hunting is under scrutiny after more than 1,400 dolphins were killed in one day - a reported record.Full Article
Published
Hunting is under scrutiny after more than 1,400 dolphins were killed in one day - a reported record.Full Article
A mass killing of over 1,400 dolphins in the Faroe Islands has led to an outcry from animal activists. But supporters say no laws..
Hunting is under scrutiny after more than 1,400 dolphins were killed in one day - a reported record.