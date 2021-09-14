iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are Apple's first phones with dual eSIM support
Apple's iPhone 13 and 13 Pro are the company's first phones with dual eSIM support — you can use two lines without a SIM card..Full Article
Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, introducing the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and..
Apple introduced eSIM support on iPhone with iPhone XR and iPhone XS in 2018. However, while you can use a regular SIM and an eSIM..
One of the splashier car introductions for this year is the relaunch of the iconic Jeep Wagoneer brand as an all-new full-size SUV..