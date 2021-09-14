Gavin Newsom California recall election results: See the map
Published
It’s decision day in the nation’s most populous state as Californians vote in the recall election of embattled first-term Democratic...Full Article
Published
It’s decision day in the nation’s most populous state as Californians vote in the recall election of embattled first-term Democratic...Full Article
As the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election enters its final stretch, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s position is..
California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder is already preparing to challenge the recall results if Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in..