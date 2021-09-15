Trump Calls Allies to Demand Gen. Mark Milley Be 'Arrested' for 'Treason'
The former president hit the phones, and then went on his former press secretary’s Newsmax show to make the case himself.Full Article
Former President Donald Trump doubted the report that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley secretly talked to..
Former President Donald Trump said Gen. Mark Milley may have committed treason with secret calls to China at the end of his..