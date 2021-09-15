Here’s what we know about the vote tallying delays in the Boston mayoral race
Published
Boston officials said about 7,000 ballots had been cast by mail or drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday, when polls closed. All ballots will be...Full Article
Published
Boston officials said about 7,000 ballots had been cast by mail or drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday, when polls closed. All ballots will be...Full Article
We are now just one week away from a pivotal moment in the Boston mayoral race. The preliminary election is set for next Tuesday.