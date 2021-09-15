Justice Department seeks emergency order to block Texas abortion law
Published
The department said in its filing that the new law, S.B. 8, prevents "women from exercising their constitutional rights."Full Article
Published
The department said in its filing that the new law, S.B. 8, prevents "women from exercising their constitutional rights."Full Article
The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order that would prevent the state of Texas from..
The US Department of Justice has asked a federal judge to block Texas from enforcing its new restrictive abortion law.