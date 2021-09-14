Palace confirms Queen Elizabeth sent message of congratulations to North Korea
Published
Queen Elizabeth sent a message of congratulations to the people of North Korea on their national day, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told CNN.Full Article
Published
Queen Elizabeth sent a message of congratulations to the people of North Korea on their national day, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told CNN.Full Article
Queen Elizabeth II sent a message to the people of North Korea and their leader Kim Jong Un, according to a Buckingham Palace..