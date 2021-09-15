North And South Korea Launch Ballistic Missiles Hours Apart

Watch VideoNorth and South Korea tested ballistic missiles hours apart Wednesday in a display of military might that is sure to exacerbate tensions between the rivals at a time when talks aimed at stripping the North of its nuclear program are stalled.
South Korea’s presidential office said the country conducted its first...
