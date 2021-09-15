The peril of Trump keeps growing nearly 8 months after he left the White House
Published
Add another evidence dump to the growing case that a second Donald Trump presidency would be more extreme and dangerous than the first.Full Article
Published
Add another evidence dump to the growing case that a second Donald Trump presidency would be more extreme and dangerous than the first.Full Article
Retired Col. Cedric Leighton speaks to CNN’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar about the revelations in Bob Woodward’s and Robert..