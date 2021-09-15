Detroit Tigers dominate Milwaukee Brewers in 4-1 win to complete series sweep
The Detroit Tigers swept the two-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park, concluding with Wednesday's 4-1 victory.Full Article
Derek Hill broke a 0-0 tie in the bottom of the 11th inning to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 1-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.