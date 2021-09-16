General Mark Milley Under Fire For Calls With China

Watch VideoGen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is under fire for two calls he reportedly made to his Chinese counterpart during the final months of the Trump administration seeking to reassure the U.S. would not strike China.
Milley allegedly made the calls over concerns about actions former President...
Watch VideoGen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is under fire for two calls he reportedly made to his Chinese counterpart during the final months of the Trump administration seeking to reassure the U.S. would not strike China.