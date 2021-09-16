SC lawyer Alex Murdaugh will surrender to police Thursday
Published
Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh plans to turn himself in to authorities on Thursday for allegedly trying to commit...Full Article
Published
Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh plans to turn himself in to authorities on Thursday for allegedly trying to commit...Full Article
Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina lawyer who allegedly arranged for someone to kill him in an effort to collect millions..
The attorney representing Alex Murdaugh, a high-profile South Carolina lawyer whom police believe arranged a botched plot to be..