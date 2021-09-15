Australia to get nuclear submarines in new deal with US, UK, sending potential message to China
Published
The move could be seen as a message to China. As part of the new AUKUS partnership, Australia will get its first fleet of...Full Article
Published
The move could be seen as a message to China. As part of the new AUKUS partnership, Australia will get its first fleet of...Full Article
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States is forming a new Indo-Pacific security alliance with..
Watch VideoNorth Korea said Monday that it successfully tested newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, the..