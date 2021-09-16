Pittsburgh CBP officers seize fake COVID vaccine cards shipped from China
Published
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Pittsburgh have seized two shipments of phony COVID-19 vaccination cards shipped from China.Full Article
Published
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Pittsburgh have seized two shipments of phony COVID-19 vaccination cards shipped from China.Full Article
Thousands of Fake COVID Vaccination Cards, Seized By US Federal Agents.
Officers of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection..