The world is a jungle’: France fumes at US-Australia nuclear submarine deal
Published
French President Emmanuel Macron’s team is outraged at President Joe Biden's announcement to share U.S. and British nuclear submarine...Full Article
Published
French President Emmanuel Macron’s team is outraged at President Joe Biden's announcement to share U.S. and British nuclear submarine...Full Article
The United States and Britain will help Australia develop a nuclear-powered submarine fleet, U.S. President Joe Biden said..