Russia reminds France of Mistral deal amid AUKUS scandal

France is used to terminating large-scale contracts, as that was the case of the Russian-French deal on Mistral helicopter carriers, Maria Zakharova, an official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote on her Telegram channel. Zakharova commented on the statements from French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian about anger and bitterness against the backdrop of Australia's pullout from the agreement with France's Naval Group on the construction of submarines. In 2015, she recalled, at the initiative of Paris, France terminated as agreement with Moscow on the construction of Mistral helicopter carriers.