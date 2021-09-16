Chauvin To Be Arraigned For Alleged Civil Rights Violation

Watch VideoA former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday for allegedly violating the civil rights of a teenager in a separate case that involved a restraint similar to the one used on Floyd.
Derek Chauvin was convicted earlier this year on state...
