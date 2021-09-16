Kim Kardashian's makeup artist reacts to her covered-up Met Gala look
Published
“If you’re feeling useless today remember someone had to do Kim’s makeup for the Met Gala,” read one of the memes Kardashian’s makeup...Full Article
Published
“If you’re feeling useless today remember someone had to do Kim’s makeup for the Met Gala,” read one of the memes Kardashian’s makeup...Full Article
Despite going incognito to the 2021 Met Gala, it turns out that Kim Kardashian stuck to her signature style and wore a full face..