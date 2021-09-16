Murdaugh Surrenders To Face Charges In $10M Insurance Fraud

Watch VideoLawyer Alex Murdaugh surrendered Thursday to face insurance fraud and other charges after state police said he arranged to have himself shot in the head so that his son would get a $10 million life insurance payout. The shooter only grazed him.
A defense attorney said Murdaugh was deeply depressed with a drug...
Watch VideoLawyer Alex Murdaugh surrendered Thursday to face insurance fraud and other charges after state police said he arranged to have himself shot in the head so that his son would get a $10 million life insurance payout. The shooter only grazed him.