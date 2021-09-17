US Deals With France, China Fury Over Australia Nuclear Submarine Deal
Published
Australia and the United States announced expanded military cooperation on Thursday, including rotational deployments of all types of...Full Article
Published
Australia and the United States announced expanded military cooperation on Thursday, including rotational deployments of all types of...Full Article
CNN’s Cyril Vanier reports that French officials are “furious” after the US, UK and Australia announced a trilateral security..
France and China were furious by the US' new agreement with Australia and the United Kingdom to enhance its influence in the..