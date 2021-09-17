Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 90 days aboard space station
A trio of Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Friday after a 90-day stay aboard their nation's first space station in China's longest mission yet.Full Article
Beijing (AFP) Sept 17, 2021
The three astronauts spent 90 days at China's space station, some 380km above Earth.