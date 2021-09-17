iPhone Upgrade Program & Apple Card causing iPhone 13 pre-order snags
Published
The Apple Card is failing as a payment method for some customers trying to pre-order iPhone 13 from Apple's website, aggravated by...Full Article
Published
The Apple Card is failing as a payment method for some customers trying to pre-order iPhone 13 from Apple's website, aggravated by...Full Article
Some Apple Card holders, often the company's most loyal fans, are losing out on the 3% cashback feature due to order issues.
Apple has officially started the iPhone 13 pre-order program, with the device to then start shipping on September 24. As it..