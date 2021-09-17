U.S. Threatens Sanctions Against Officials In Tigray Conflict

U.S. Threatens Sanctions Against Officials In Tigray Conflict

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThe White House on Friday threatened to impose sanctions against Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders involved in a conflict gripping the Tigray region, where 10 months of fighting have left hundreds of thousands of people facing famine.

A new executive order allows the U.S. Treasury Department to...

Full Article