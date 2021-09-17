Fantasy Football 2021: 5 WR/CB matchups to target and 5 to avoid in Week 2
Published
The contest between Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins and Minnesota Vikings CB Bashaud Breeland stands out as a matchup to target,...Full Article
Published
The contest between Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins and Minnesota Vikings CB Bashaud Breeland stands out as a matchup to target,...Full Article
Michael F. Florio breaks down the top fantasy football matchups for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
Justin Herbert headlines as the quarterback start 'em of the week against a poor-performing Chiefs defense