Amber list scrapped as England overhauls travel rules
Published
The UK government announces it is simplifying its controversial traffic light travel rules and removing mandatory Covid tests for...Full Article
Published
The UK government announces it is simplifying its controversial traffic light travel rules and removing mandatory Covid tests for...Full Article
Grant Shapps outlines the new quarntine travel rules on Tom Swarbrick's LBC show this morning. Four countries are being removed..
Fully vaccinated travellers from the EU and the US will not have to quarantine when arriving in England, Scotland and Wales from an..