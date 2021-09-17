Taliban replaces women's ministry with ministry of virtue and vice
The Taliban on Friday rebranded Afghanistan's women's ministry with the "Ministries of Prayer and Guidance and the Promotion of Virtue...Full Article
The Taliban appeared Friday to have shut down the government's ministry of women's affairs and replaced it with a department..
The Taliban also intend to include a ministry of vice and virtue as a way to police an interpretation of strict Sharia law.