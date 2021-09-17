Clint Eastwood plays the last cowboy in blunt, elegiac Western 'Cry Macho'
Published
'Cry Macho' is a movie of such complete elemental Clint-ness that it feels in some ways like a summation of his whole career, and a...Full Article
Published
'Cry Macho' is a movie of such complete elemental Clint-ness that it feels in some ways like a summation of his whole career, and a...Full Article
When Clint Eastwood throws a punch in his new film “Cry Macho” — and Eastwood the director has always had a trademark way of..
The 91-year-old writer-director revisits the Western after a nearly 30-year absence