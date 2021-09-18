Brian Laundrie, boyfriend of missing US woman Gabby Petito, has disappeared

Brian Laundrie, boyfriend of missing US woman Gabby Petito, has disappeared

New Zealand Herald

Published

Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van.North Port police said late Friday (US time) that Laundrie's parents...

Full Article