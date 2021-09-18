Florida police search for boyfriend of missing woman Gabby Petito
Published
Officers say Brian Laundrie has also disappeared after Petito went missing during couple’s US road tripFull Article
Published
Officers say Brian Laundrie has also disappeared after Petito went missing during couple’s US road tripFull Article
Authorities in Utah and Florida continue searching for 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who went missing in Utah as she traveled..
Residents planned to protest outside the Laundries' house Friday evening, but it's unclear if they are currently living there since..