India gives out 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses on prime minister's birthday
Published
India gave out 25 million doses during a special COVID-19 vaccination drive organized on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.Full Article
Published
India gave out 25 million doses during a special COVID-19 vaccination drive organized on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.Full Article
India on September 17 reached yet another milestone by administering over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till the evening on Prime..
NEW DELHI (AP) — Youth members of India's main opposition Congress party clashed with police during a street protest Friday..
PHNOM PEHN, Cambodia (AP) — China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Cambodia, where's he expected to meet with Prime..