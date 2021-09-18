DHS to ramp up deportation flights to Haiti as migrants overwhelm US southern border
Published
The Department of Homeland Security plans to ramp up deportation flights to Haiti to deter Haitians who are overwhelming Del Rio, Texas,...Full Article
Published
The Department of Homeland Security plans to ramp up deportation flights to Haiti to deter Haitians who are overwhelming Del Rio, Texas,...Full Article
Mexico has flown thousands of undocumented migrants to the south of the country, according to officials, aiming to disrupt a..