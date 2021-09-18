Greece opens new migrant camp on island to reduce crowding
Published
Greece has opened a new migrant camp on the island of Samos that replaces an obsolete and once overcrowded facility. The new facility cost about 43 million euros…Full Article
Published
Greece has opened a new migrant camp on the island of Samos that replaces an obsolete and once overcrowded facility. The new facility cost about 43 million euros…Full Article
The new facility is one of five being built with EU funds. Rights groups have complained that the Samos camp, with its barbed-wire..
Pope Francis greets children in the San Damaso Courtyard during the puppet Little Amal’s visit to the Vatican, Sept. 10, 2021. /..