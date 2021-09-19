Israeli army arrests last 2 of 6 Palestinian prison escapees
Published
The last two of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped a maximum-security Israeli prison two weeks ago were rearrested early Sunday, the...Full Article
Published
The last two of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped a maximum-security Israeli prison two weeks ago were rearrested early Sunday, the...Full Article
Watch VideoIsraeli aircraft struck a series of targets in the Gaza Strip early Monday while Palestinian militants launched rockets..