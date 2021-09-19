Indonesia's most-wanted militant with ties to the Islamic State group was killed on Saturday in a shootout with security forces, the Indonesian military said, in a sweeping counterterrorism campaign against extremists in the remote...Full Article
Indonesia's most wanted militant killed in jungle shootout
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Indonesia’s most wanted militant killed in jungle shootout
Brisbane Times
Security forces have killed Indonesia’s most wanted militant who had ties with an Islamic State group.