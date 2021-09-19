Taliban-run Kabul municipality to female workers: Stay home
Published
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Female employees in the Kabul city government have been told to stay home, with work only allowed for those...Full Article
Published
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Female employees in the Kabul city government have been told to stay home, with work only allowed for those...Full Article
Female employees in the Kabul city government have been told to stay home, with work only allowed for those who cannot be replaced..