France's Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines
Published
PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron will speak in the coming days with President Joe Biden in what will be their first contact since...Full Article
Published
PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron will speak in the coming days with President Joe Biden in what will be their first contact since...Full Article
France says U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are planning to talk in the next few days about the..