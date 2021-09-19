Lava spews out of a volcano on Spain's Canary Island of La Palma
A volcano erupted on La Palma, one of Spain's Canary Islands, after seismologists recorded a series of tremors over several days.
A volcano on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting..
A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma on Sunday, sending fountains of lava and a plume of smoke and ash into..