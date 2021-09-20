The US flew Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland on Sunday and tried blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico in a massive show of force that signalled the beginning of what could be one of America's...Full Article
US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
