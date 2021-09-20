Hotel Rwanda movie hero found guilty of terrorism charges

A former manager of a luxury hotel who was portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 Rwandan genocide has been found guilty of being part of a group responsible for terrorist attacks.Full Article
